THERE is no denying that growth is slowing down in both advanced and emerging economies. Inflation numbers, too, are at an all-time high across the globe. India, it is being projected, has held up better than many fancied economies. It’s being seen as a sweet spot, according to the Finance Minister. That may well be a logical conclusion, but for an average Indian household that is struggling to put food on the table, such proclamations ignore the situation on the ground. A reality check has come from within the Sangh ranks. An RSS general secretary has flagged the issues of poverty, unemployment and rising inequality. The celebratory narrative that India is now the fifth-largest economy cannot hide the hard facts: 20 crore people are below the poverty line; 23 crore earn less than Rs 375 per day; four crore are without jobs; the top 1 per cent have 20 per cent of the nation’s income.

Food and energy prices have skyrocketed to unprecedented levels the world over. Currency depreciation is adding to the challenge. The Reserve Bank of India has been proactive in announcing measures to rein in inflation. Owing to the monsoon unevenness and the overall rainfall exceeding expectations, there are now upside risks to food inflation. For the farm households, crop damage and lumpy skin disease have put a huge burden. Fodder prices are at a nine-year high.

In such a situation of urban and rural economic distress, taking recourse to a positive spin that all is well and within manageable limits does not help. Decisions such as the ban on rice exports and extending the free foodgrain scheme show that the government is cognisant of the mounting worries, but its intervention is critical for sectors gasping for breath. What can be helpful is giving people a clear picture of what is being done to keep prices in check and what not to expect in the near future.