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Home / Editorials / Realty bites : RERA largely fails to compensate homebuyers

Realty bites : RERA largely fails to compensate homebuyers

India needs a RERA that makes developers pay when they are found to be wrong

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:17 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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RERA — the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 — was meant to change the rules of the game for homebuyers. It brought developers under a formal regulatory framework, mandated greater disclosure and gave buyers a dedicated forum to seek redressal. Yet a troubling question now confronts the system: what is the significance of a favourable RERA order if the money never reaches the person to whom it is owed? In Karnataka, for instance, RERA orders have directed developers to pay homebuyers around Rs 1,081 crore, but only about Rs 110 crore has been recovered. For families who have already lost years to delayed projects, unpaid refunds or stalled construction, this is a systemic failure.

While RERA authorities can determine liability and order refunds, interest and compensation, execution proceedings may depend on the recovery mechanism of the revenue department. Buyers who have already spent years fighting a developer can therefore find themselves starting another bureaucratic battle after winning the first one. That defeats the central promise of RERA. A regulator’s job cannot end with issuing an order; its credibility ultimately rests on whether that order can be enforced within a reasonable time. The situation becomes even more difficult when financially distressed developers enter insolvency proceedings, where the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code can take precedence and the enforcement of existing RERA remedies can effectively be stalled. The weakest party in the transaction is then asked to navigate an increasingly complex legal maze.

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India needs a RERA that makes developers pay when they are found to be wrong. The law must ensure that a refund or compensation actually reaches the aggrieved homebuyer’s bank account.

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