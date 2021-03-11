Record GST revenue

The all-time high monthly Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection of Rs 1.68 lakh crore in April, an increase of 20 per cent from April last year, is an encouraging statistic, notwithstanding the subdued sentiment because of the rising inflation levels. Last month’s mop-up is Rs 25,000 crore higher than the previous record set in March. Attributed to improvement in compliance behaviour and stricter enforcement action against tax evaders, the highest collection since GST’s rollout in 2017 sends out largely positive signals, though concerns remain. While it reflects a pick-up in economic activity despite the escalating geopolitical conflict, and the effect of tighter input credit norms, also noteworthy is the huge price rise in input costs, visible in the surge in retail rates.

The overall figures remain enthusing: GST compensation cess collections, which are used to recompense states, grew 13.08 per cent over March. In April, 84.7 per cent of registered businesses paid taxes, compared to 78.3 per cent in the year-ago period. During the month, the revenues from import of goods were 30 per cent higher and those from domestic transactions, including import of services, 17 per cent greater than the year-ago figure. Twenty states and UTs registered over 14 per cent growth in GST collections in April. Most could be in a position to achieve a revenue growth of 14 per cent, the guaranteed level under the compensation mechanism that ends on June 30. The worrying part is the divergence among states. If Manipur saw a contraction of 33 per cent, there was a growth of 33 per cent in Uttarakhand.

Indirect taxes like GST do not distinguish between the rich and poor as everyone pays the same rates, while direct tax is on the income levels and profits. Collections from personal income tax are growing faster than from corporate tax, and that shifts the tax burden to those with a lesser capacity to pay. The apparently uneven nature of the tax collection system is an unresolved issue and calls for a rationalisation of GST rates, where the higher slabs are confined to high-end consumption items.