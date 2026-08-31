Red signals

THE proposed red, hexagonal front-of-pack warning labels for packaged foods high in sugar, salt and saturated fat are a welcome step towards protecting consumers. But their effectiveness will depend on what lies behind the red symbol. A warning is meaningful only when consumers understand it, and regulation is credible only when it covers the products that genuinely pose a health risk. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s proposal, submitted to the Supreme Court, envisages warnings such as “High Sugar”, “High Salt” and “High Fat”. But the first phase reportedly proposes applying the warning only when a product exceeds the prescribed limits for two or more nutrients. This could allow products excessively high in one harmful nutrient to escape scrutiny. The government must ensure that the second phase, covering products high in any one of these nutrients, follows within a clearly defined and short timeframe.

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Equally important is the need to educate consumers about what the labels mean. A red hexagon may attract attention, but it cannot by itself explain why excessive sugar, salt or saturated fat is harmful, or how often such products should be consumed. India needs a sustained nutrition-literacy campaign through schools, healthcare institutions, television, radio and social media, with simple explanations in regional languages. Children, in particular, should be taught to distinguish nutritional information from persuasive marketing.

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The labelling regime must also guard against industry influence. Thresholds and exemptions should be determined by scientific evidence, while misleading health claims and aggressive marketing of unhealthy foods to children require stricter scrutiny. The country’s growing burden of obesity, diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular disease makes prevention imperative. Front-of-pack warnings can help consumers make better choices and encourage manufacturers to reformulate products.