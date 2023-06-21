Regulating buildings

IN a commendable policy decision aimed at regulating haphazard construction along four-lane highways in Himachal Pradesh, the Sukhu government has made it mandatory for those wanting to undertake construction activity within 100 metres “from the edge of the control width on either side of the four-lane roads” to take prior permission from the government agency concerned. Notably, even private land falling under the ‘Four-Lane Planning Area’ domain is not exempt from the new norm.

The creation of a 100-metre special zone is crucial as the unscientific cutting of hills for the construction of commercial properties along the roads is one of the primary reasons for the landslides occurring with increasing frequency in HP. Affected residents have blamed the illegal erosion of hills along the national arteries for the landslides, particularly during the rainy season, when they become fragile. Violating the rules governing such practices, people have been resorting to such constructions with impunity. Stories of untold misery caused to commuters and fauna and flora, and damage to private and public properties by landslips are reported every now and then. The National Highways Authority of India and the forest and environment departments have been grappling with the problem even as the law enforcers tighten the grip around the violators.

Even the HP High Court took a tough stand while taking up a PIL highlighting the indiscriminate construction in hilly areas earlier this year. Directing the government to frame a policy for the conservation, preservation and cutting of hills in consultation with the Department of Environment, Science and Technology and the Pollution Control Board, it also emphasised that the regional plans should provide for ‘no-development zones’. Hopefully, the latest policy will be enforced strictly. Only if development is sustainable and not harmful to the environment, would the state stand to benefit in the long term.