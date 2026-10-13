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Home / Editorials / Regulatory gaps : Dubious institutions must be monitored

Regulatory gaps : Dubious institutions must be monitored

The Tribune Editorial: Warnings issued after a scam, like the fake medical college in UP, comes to light cannot substitute for effective supervision

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:10 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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THE Supreme Court’s intervention in the case of a fake medical college in Uttar Pradesh exposes a serious gap in the education regulatory system. An institution allegedly operating from a dilapidated farmhouse in Etah, with a tea seller as its chairman, reportedly offered medical and healthcare courses and collected money from unsuspecting students. How could such an establishment function without being detected earlier? The SC has directed the University Grants Commission and other regulatory authorities to issue public advisories warning students against enrolling in unrecognised institutions. The Union government has also been asked to communicate the directions to the bodies concerned and monitor compliance.

These steps are necessary. But warnings issued after a scam comes to light cannot substitute for effective supervision. Students and their families invest years of savings and often borrow heavily in the hope of securing professional qualifications. Discovering that a course is invalid can destroy career prospects and leave families financially devastated. Also, inadequately trained individuals entering healthcare can put patients at risk.

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Our regulatory framework is divided among multiple authorities responsible for universities and professional courses. This fragmentation must not become an excuse for gaps in oversight. A centralised, publicly accessible portal should allow students to verify an institution’s recognition, course approvals, university affiliation and eligibility to offer professional qualifications. Regular inspections, prompt investigation of complaints and swift action against fraudulent operators are equally essential. Where evidence reveals that complaints were ignored or inspections neglected, the officials concerned must explain the lapses. Students caught in such frauds also need timely information and practical assistance, including help with transfers wherever legally and academically feasible. The objective must be to prevent fraud, not merely document it after students have suffered.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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