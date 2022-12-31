THE Election Commission (EC) has developed a prototype of a remote electronic voting machine (EVM) that will enable domestic migrants to cast their votes at the place where they have settled. According to the 2011 Census, 37 per cent of the people in India are migrants. It’s a hassle for them to return to their home state to exercise their franchise, even as postal ballot has met with a lukewarm response over the years. Their failure to do the needful adversely impacts the voter turnout. The EC has not only invited various political parties for a demonstration, but also sought written views from them on various aspects of the matter.

The move is presumably aimed at increasing voter participation. In the recent Gujarat Assembly elections, the turnout was 4 per cent lower than that recorded in the 2017 state polls. Himachal Pradesh’s vote percentage this time was only marginally higher compared to the previous Assembly elections. With nine states going to the polls in the coming year, followed by the General Election in 2024, the facility of remote voting can boost the involvement of migrants in the electoral process.

There are legal, administrative and technological challenges to be dealt with while introducing remote EVMs. The task of identifying the migrants and enumerating them is onerous. The implementation of the Model Code of Conduct at remote polling booths in other states won’t be easy either. Regarding the technological aspect, the machines have to pass the test of credibility and acceptability among all stakeholders. The Congress has already voiced its concern, stating that the EC should first allay the Opposition’s apprehensions about the misuse of EVMs before extending their application. Allegations about the EVMs’ vulnerability to being hacked or tampered with are made every now and then, but these are yet to be substantiated by concrete evidence. Amid the occasional hue and cry, the EVM system in the world’s largest democracy has by and large proved to be reliable and robust. The EC has its work cut out to dispel political parties’ fears about remote voting and bring them on board.