 Remote EVMs : The Tribune India

Remote EVMs

Onus on EC to dispel fears about misuse of machines

Remote EVMs

Photo for representation. File photo



THE Election Commission (EC) has developed a prototype of a remote electronic voting machine (EVM) that will enable domestic migrants to cast their votes at the place where they have settled. According to the 2011 Census, 37 per cent of the people in India are migrants. It’s a hassle for them to return to their home state to exercise their franchise, even as postal ballot has met with a lukewarm response over the years. Their failure to do the needful adversely impacts the voter turnout. The EC has not only invited various political parties for a demonstration, but also sought written views from them on various aspects of the matter.

The move is presumably aimed at increasing voter participation. In the recent Gujarat Assembly elections, the turnout was 4 per cent lower than that recorded in the 2017 state polls. Himachal Pradesh’s vote percentage this time was only marginally higher compared to the previous Assembly elections. With nine states going to the polls in the coming year, followed by the General Election in 2024, the facility of remote voting can boost the involvement of migrants in the electoral process.

There are legal, administrative and technological challenges to be dealt with while introducing remote EVMs. The task of identifying the migrants and enumerating them is onerous. The implementation of the Model Code of Conduct at remote polling booths in other states won’t be easy either. Regarding the technological aspect, the machines have to pass the test of credibility and acceptability among all stakeholders. The Congress has already voiced its concern, stating that the EC should first allay the Opposition’s apprehensions about the misuse of EVMs before extending their application. Allegations about the EVMs’ vulnerability to being hacked or tampered with are made every now and then, but these are yet to be substantiated by concrete evidence. Amid the occasional hue and cry, the EVM system in the world’s largest democracy has by and large proved to be reliable and robust. The EC has its work cut out to dispel political parties’ fears about remote voting and bring them on board.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela shares cryptic post after cricketer Rishabh Pant's accident

2
Trending

After Andrew Tate gets arrested, Greta Thunberg rests Twitter feud by schooling him one last time over ‘recycling’

3
Science Technology

Apple Watch ECG sensor can predict stress level accurately: Study

4
Brand Connect

Lifetime Keto + ACV Gummies Reviews - Cheap Brand or Worthy ACV Keto Gummy?

5
Entertainment

Sheezan Khan slapped my daughter when she checked his phone and found he was cheating on her, alleges Tunisha Sharma's mother

6
Business

Adani group takes control of NDTV, buys founders Roys’ stake at 17 per cent premium to open offer price

7
Sports

Rishabh Pant suffered serious injuries on his forehead, knee: BCCI

8
Nation

Govt hikes interest rates on NSC, post office deposits; no change in PPF rate

9
World

Divisive social media star Andrew Tate detained in Romania on charges of human trafficking, rape

10
Nation

PM Modi had returned to work after father's demise too

Don't Miss

View All
Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

Top News

Huge undercurrent against BJP, opposition has to coordinate effectively on alternative vision to BJP: Rahul Gandhi

Huge undercurrent against BJP, opposition has to coordinate effectively on alternative vision to BJP: Rahul Gandhi

Says he considers RSS/BJP as his guru, they constantly remin...

Biting cold grips North India; dense fog in Delhi, Punjab while bright sunny in Shimla

Biting cold grips north India; dense fog in Delhi and Punjab while it's bright and sunny in Shimla

Temp likely to drop to 4 degrees Celsius by January 2

9 killed as SUV rams into luxury bus in Gujarat

9 killed as SUV rams into luxury bus in Gujarat

The accident occurs on a national highway near Vesma village...

Rishabh Pant's undergoes plastic surgery for facial injuries; brain and spine MRI scan results normal after car accident

Rishabh Pant undergoes plastic surgery for facial injuries; brain and spine MRI scan results normal after car accident

'Gadi aaram se chalaya kar': Old video of Shikhar Dhawan advising Rishabh Pant not to drive fast surfaces

'Gadi aaram se chalaya kar': Old video of Shikhar Dhawan advising Rishabh Pant not to drive fast surfaces


Cities

View All

With delimitation underway, city abuzz with political activities

With delimitation underway, city abuzz with political activities

MC property tax windows to remain open today

City all set to ring in New Year with elan

Man held for killing migratory birds

Punjab, J&K girls shine in sports

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C | Amritsar 2.8°C

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C, Amritsar at 2.8°C

Farmers victims of corporate houses: Rakesh Tikait

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Punjab Local Government Department terminates Mohali Mayor’s membership

Punjab Local Government Department terminates Mohali Mayor’s membership

2K cops to keep vigil on revellers

PGI to get 150-bed critical care block

808 winged guests arrive in Chandigarh for winter sojourn

2 cousins killed in Panchkula hit-&-run

Ban on mining, non-essential construction as air quality dips in Delhi

Ban on mining, non-essential construction as air quality dips in Delhi

AAP protests outside BJP leader’s house, seeks FIR under SC Act

BJP made empty promises to slum-dwellers, says AAP leader

Notification on cyberattacks gets L-G’s approval

Jalandhar all set to ring in New Year

Jalandhar all set to ring in New Year

Solve ash problem by January 5, plant management told

Looking Back 2022: In Kapurthala district, drug-related crimes showed need for checks

National Badminton Championship: At 14, Hoshiarpur girl wins silver in U-19, sets record

Punjab, J&K girls shine in DAV games

Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire at multi-storey shawl shop

Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire at multi-storey shawl shop

Over 3K cops to guard city on New Year’s Eve

Robbery case solved, three nabbed with weapons, cash

Need to improve facilities at night shelters in city

City to face cold wave, dense fog in coming days

Truck operators block national highway near Shambhu; police divert traffic

Truck operators block national highway near Shambhu; police divert traffic

Financial woes, protests took centre stage at Punjabi varsity

Cheema takes stock of ongoing development projects in district

Two days after landing in Canada , Patiala youth dies

Civil Surgeon inspects working of dialysis unit