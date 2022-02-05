The consistent drop in the Covid-19 caseload and positivity rate has built a strong case for reopening schools for all classes across the country. A day after the Union Education Ministry said that schools continued to remain closed in nine states, Delhi has decided to reopen higher education institutions and coaching centres along with schools for classes 9-12 from February 7, while the campuses will open their gates to other students (nursery to Class 8) from February 14. According to government data, at least 95 per cent of the teaching and non-teaching staff in schools in all states has been vaccinated, while some states have achieved 100 per cent vaccination coverage for the staffers. These figures should reassure parents and prompt them to send their children to school without any fear or hesitation.

The losses suffered by children during their two-year-long ‘exile’ are incalculable. School closures have affected more than 1.6 billion learners worldwide. ‘While nearly every country has offered remote learning opportunities for students, the quality and reach of such initiatives have varied greatly and have been at best partial substitutes for in-person learning,’ says a joint report of UNESCO, UNICEF and the World Bank. This is particularly true in the case of India, where the digital divide has adversely affected students from marginalised sections of society.

It will be incumbent upon the schools to adhere to the standard operating procedure and ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed by teachers, other staff members and the students. It’s heartening that over 60 per cent of the teenagers (15-18 years) have received the first dose of the vaccine within a month of the nationwide launch of the inoculation drive for this age bracket. Hopefully, the government will soon take a call on the vaccination of children aged below 15 years. Assuming that we have seen the worst of the pandemic, it’s time to restore pre-Covid normalcy to the school campuses. The education system should build on lessons learned during the prolonged crisis and develop resilience among students so that they become well prepared to face such disruptions in future.