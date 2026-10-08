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Home / Editorials / Repo rate reset : Borrowers face higher costs ahead

Repo rate reset : Borrowers face higher costs ahead

The Tribune Editorial: Banks are likely to pass on at least part of the increase to borrowers, pushing up interest rates on floating-rate home, vehicle and personal loans

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:15 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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THE Reserve Bank of India has raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.5%, the first increase since February 2023. More significantly, it has shifted its monetary-policy stance from neutral to “calibrated tightening”. The message is clear: containing inflation has once again become a priority. The immediate consequence will be higher borrowing costs. Banks are likely to pass on at least part of the increase to borrowers, pushing up interest rates on floating-rate home, vehicle and personal loans. For households already managing high living costs, higher EMIs could squeeze disposable incomes and moderate consumption. Businesses, too, will face costlier credit, potentially affecting investment decisions.

There will, however, be some beneficiaries. Higher interest rates can improve returns for savers, particularly those dependent on fixed deposits and other interest-bearing instruments. Banks may also offer better deposit rates as they compete for funds. The larger economic concern is the trade-off between inflation control and growth. The RBI has raised its FY27 GDP growth projection to 7.1%, indicating that it believes the economy has enough momentum to absorb tighter financial conditions. But higher rates act as a brake on demand. If tightening continues for too long, consumption and private investment could lose momentum.

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Inflation has become broader, with food and fuel pressures strengthening, while expensive energy and geopolitical uncertainty threaten to feed into domestic prices. The central bank has projected average headline inflation of about 5.8% over the next three quarters. The hike, therefore, marks a change in direction after a prolonged easing phase. Further hikes should depend on evidence of persistent inflation, not temporary price shocks. For borrowers, the era of cheaper credit may be ending. For the RBI, the harder task begins now — containing inflation without unnecessarily weakening growth.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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