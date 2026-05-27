Reservation reset : Benefits must reach the truly marginalised

THE Supreme Court’s recent observation questioning whether children of highly privileged officials should continue availing themselves of reservation benefits deserves thoughtful engagement. The court has raised a necessary question: should affirmative action continue benefiting relatively advanced families while many among the most deprived remain excluded? Reservation remains indispensable in India because caste and poverty continue to overlap sharply. According to multidimensional poverty estimates, a vast majority of India’s poor belong to SC, ST and OBC communities. Historical exclusion from land ownership, education, dignified employment and social mobility has left deep structural inequalities that cannot be wished away through rhetoric about merit alone.

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Yet the Supreme Court is equally right in recognising that these communities are not homogeneous. In the Davinder Singh judgment, the court acknowledged that some sub-castes remain significantly more backward and underrepresented than others. Then Chief Justice BR Gavai also cautioned that relatively advanced sections within reserved categories were cornering a disproportionate share of quota benefits, leaving the “weakest of the weak” behind. This is the heart of the debate. Social justice cannot become hereditary privilege. The child of an impoverished Dalit labourer in a remote village does not begin life from the same position as the child of senior civil servants, professionals or politically influential families, even if both belong to reserved categories. Access to elite schooling, urban networks, financial stability and institutional familiarity creates undeniable advantages.

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None of this weakens the case for reservation. Rather, it strengthens the argument for refining it so that benefits penetrate deeper into communities still trapped in deprivation. The objective should not be to dilute affirmative action, but to democratise it within the marginalised themselves. A policy designed to uplift the disadvantaged must constantly ask who remains the most disadvantaged today.