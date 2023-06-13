Respite for students

THE stay on their deportation from Canada has provided relief to Indian students who had been granted visas on the basis of fake admission offer letters. Most of them have completed their degree courses and secured work permits. The fraud was detected after these students, including many from Punjab, applied for permanent residency. It was a rude shock for them when they received deportation notices from the Canadian Border Security Agency. A Jalandhar-based immigration agent, who is on the run, provided most of the fraudulent offer letters during 2017-19; he reportedly took Rs 16 lakh per student for admission and processing of documents. Also under scrutiny are the Canadian embassy officials who issued visas without verifying the authenticity of the letters.

The deportations were stalled after the Indian government took up the matter with the Canadian authorities. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has emphasised the need for fair treatment of the aggrieved students, while Leader of the Opposition Pierre Poilievre has demanded that the fraudsters be prosecuted and ‘honest students’ be allowed to ‘stay, work and contribute to Canada.’ Indeed, with the Maple Country being a popular destination for Indians to pursue higher education, these students are making a significant contribution of revenue to Canada’s coffers. It is Canada’s responsibility to ensure that they are not duped by unscrupulous agents who are in league with a section of Canadian officials. The Indian authorities also need to get their act together in order to curb visa fraud. Close coordination between the two governments is a must to expose the cheats.

It’s a Herculean task for most Indian parents to send their children abroad for studies. Some of them even have to mortgage their immovable property and dip heavily into their life savings. With the cost of a bachelor’s course in Canada being at least Rs 15 lakh per annum, Indian students often struggle hard to recoup the expenses. A transparent and corruption-free immigration system can keep their hopes and dreams alive.