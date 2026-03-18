Restless Ladakh: Centre must focus on constitutional safeguards

THE protest rallies held in Leh and Kargil on Monday should be an eye-opener for the Union government. Ladakh’s key demands — statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule — remain unaddressed despite gestures such as the release of activist Sonam Wangchuk after nearly six months in jail. The Centre’s decision to revoke his detention under the National Security Act indicates willingness to defuse tensions, but it is only a starting point in a potentially long process of reconciliation and democratic engagement. Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali Angmo, had to give an undertaking that he had no political ambitions and would not pursue the path of agitation. This is a telltale sign that the Centre wants him to toe its line — obediently and unconditionally.

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The latest rallies were peaceful, unlike the protests that had turned violent in September last year. It’s clear that Ladakhis are not against the Indian State but are seeking constitutional safeguards to preserve their unique cultural, environmental and demographic identity. Their demands are part of a political movement that has intensified after Ladakh became a Union Territory in 2019.

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Describing his release as a “win-win” development, Wangchuk has stated that the Centre has extended its hand to build trust for a meaningful dialogue with the people of Ladakh. The government has said that it remains committed to facilitating constructive talks with all stakeholders. Why then was Wangchuk kept in detention? The entire episode has flagged the perils of using stringent laws in politically sensitive situations. Importantly, voices from within Ladakh are emphasising consensus over confrontation. The Centre must respond with sincerity, ensuring that the next round of talks is not inordinately delayed. The release of remaining detainees and withdrawal of cases linked to protests must be prioritised. The way forward lies not in suppressing dissent but in engaging with it for the sake of peace and stability in the strategically important region.