Restoring rivers

IN a welcome though belated move, the Centre is set to embark on the ambitious plan of rejuvenating the country’s 13 major rivers, including the Ravi, Sutlej and Beas of Punjab. The Rs 19,000-crore project is multi-pronged, for directly yoked with river restoration are not only India’s many national commitments but also UN-mandated sustainable developments goals. The path laid out by experts entails large-scale afforestation and plantation along the river banks. Rivers have been drying up because of the acute water stress caused by water-guzzling agricultural practices and haphazard urbanisation over the past couple of decades. These activities have played havoc with natural groundwater recharge mechanisms, causing large-scale soil erosion and preventing the rivers from replenishing themselves from rainwater.

Many areas of south Punjab are on the verge of desertification. Rejuvenating the rivers is vital for bringing the state back from the precipice and restoring its glorious status of being the fertile land of rivers, bumper crops and proud farmers. So are most other farmlands in the country suffering as the water crisis prevails everywhere. The authorities will need to ensure the protection of shrubs, plants and trees unique to each area. At the same time, the Centre’s project holds the key to tackling global warming. For, an increased forest cover means the creation of more carbon sinks which are essential for sequestering carbon dioxide and greenhouse gases. Such sustainable management of rivers is bound to naturally progress towards biodiversity conservation, ecological balance and improved livelihoods.

However, those at the helm must learn lessons from the past. They should keenly follow the inspiring works of certain NGOs and activists who have over the years scripted success stories across the nation, turning arid lands into lush-green ones, rich in water, flora and fauna. In contrast, the government’s scheme to clean the Ganga river needs to be reviewed as it remains polluted even almost eight years after the much tom-tommed plan was launched.