Retaining talent

ONE can only nod in agreement when the Director of the country’s top-ranking Indian Institute of Technology, IIT-Madras, observes that more and more engineers opting for non-engineering jobs is a waste of resources. Graduates of reputed institutions making career choices unrelated to what they have studied puts a question mark on the utility of state-funded academic programmes helmed by highly qualified faculty. IIT graduates making a beeline for higher studies or employment abroad is a well-entrenched rite of passage. The trend of getting an IIM degree after IIT has slackened a bit, but not the yearning to crack the UPSC code. Choosing non-core work is an individual’s right, but what IIT-Madras Director V Kamakoti is alluding to warrants attention at the highest level.

For the majority of the passouts, financial reward is a key career-determining factor. Another aspect that stands out, according to the IIT Director, is the work environment. The higher pay and comfort of working from home are making new opportunities in other fields very appealing. His concern over the inadequate availability of civil and aerospace engineers is not unfounded, considering the increasing number of infrastructure and aviation projects in India. Offering better and flexible work conditions is a vital tool to retain talent. It’s disconcerting that not many private institutions offering professional courses can be associated with quality education. A workforce that does not measure up to the job at hand is as much a burden as the best of the lot who choose not to pursue what they were trained to do at the state exchequer’s expense.

The effect of the pandemic on the students’ mental health has been a subject of intense debate. The initiative to make counselling an integral part of campus life needs to be replicated across the country.