Revamping health sector

The recent sacking and arrest of the Punjab Health Minister on corruption charges following a complaint, though rare and exceptional in the murky world of politics, cannot be seen as an isolated incident. It has lifted the veil of a top-down institutionalised maze of wrongdoing that cripples the state’s health sector. Mired in controversies amid a barrage of media reports over the years on corruption, nepotism, choice postings, overpriced purchases and misplaced priorities, the administration of the health department needs a revamp starting from the top of the pyramid.

A convenient excuse for the shortcomings has been lack of funds and staff shortage, but much of what shows on the ground has its origins in the shaky administrative structure that betrays a corrupt edifice. Instances of health facilities in some towns packed with specialist workforce and others with zero attendance are no coincidence, neither is the sight of costly medical equipment lying idle, or even basic supplies to fight Covid-19 like hand sanitisers attracting charges of scams. They reflect a system way out of line. A message of zero tolerance to corruption alone would mean little; the course-correction involves changing the established order, which is sure to invite resistance.

There is a reason why the average civil dispensary or the rural health clinic is avoided unless the patient or her family has no choice. Declaring an unused building as a mohalla clinic alone will not fix the problem. The complexities are multi-layered. The AAP government’s eagerness to make good on the promise of revamping the health sector should not result in hasty decisions; a phased strategy can work better. Staff feedback is important, their suggestions need to be factored in. Restructuring would require a painstaking but elaborate assessment of human resources, services, finances, equipment, medical supplies, areas of priority and most important of all, reading the rule book.