Review prohibition

In the 1990s, prohibition was imposed in Haryana and Andhra Pradesh. It was repealed by both the states after a surge in smuggling and hooch production. Revenue losses piled up. In 2016, Bihar imposed total prohibition, like in Gujarat, mandating severe punishment to the offenders. It was a promise Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had made ahead of the 2015 Assembly polls. He linked the liquor ban with prosperity, presenting himself as a leader who cares for his people — women, in particular — rather than revenues. Since then, he has time and again declared his undying faith in prohibition. Any criticism over its failure only results in the state machinery being pulled up for laxity. His own party legislator has now joined the chorus led by the new allies for a review of liquor laws.

Nitish Kumar is being accused of ignoring the adverse consequences of his policy, choosing to take the high moral ground instead. Prohibition, it is being alleged, has become a problem rather than a solution, leading to the repression of Dalits and other extremely backward castes in the name of enforcing the law. Most of the four lakh people jailed for breaking the liquor law, the claim is, are poor and unable to pay the penalty. Those with resources are buying their freedom despite being repeat offenders. Liquor is freely available in the dry state, the Patna High Court observed recently; minors are transporting it and drug consumption has increased post the liquor ban. The lynchpins of liquor cartels are having a free run.

Prohibition incentivises smuggling and the sale of spurious liquor. Large liquor consignments bound for Bihar have been seized in Haryana and Punjab. The lure of good money allows a thriving partnership between the liquor mafia and law-enforcing agencies. A parallel economy takes over, the crime rate increases. Bihar is seeing all of it. Women-led community-based plans could yield better results than a total liquor ban.