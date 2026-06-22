DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Editorials / Right to walk

Right to walk

Cities must put people before vehicles

article_Author
Editorial
Updated At : 02:31 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune file
Advertisement

THE Supreme Court's declaration that the right to walk on a safe, demarcated footpath is a fundamental right is a welcome reminder of a truth Indian cities have long ignored: roads are meant for people, not merely vehicles. By linking pedestrian rights to the constitutional guarantees of life, liberty and freedom of movement, the court has elevated a basic civic necessity into a matter of public accountability. For millions of Indians, walking is not a lifestyle choice but a daily necessity. Children going to school, elderly citizens visiting markets, workers commuting short distances and persons with disabilities all depend on safe pedestrian infrastructure. Yet footpaths are routinely encroached upon by vendors, parked vehicles and construction debris. In many places, pedestrians are forced onto busy roads, exposing them to serious risks.

Advertisement

The court's observation that motorists cannot override pedestrian rights strikes at the heart of vehicle-centric urban planning. For decades, road projects have prioritised traffic flow while treating footpaths as an afterthought. The consequences are visible in rising fatalities and shrinking public spaces. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' 2024 report, 36,526 pedestrians were killed in road crashes, accounting for 20.6% of all road deaths. Equally significant is the court's call for a dedicated legal framework to protect pedestrian rights. Existing laws are fragmented and poorly enforced. A comprehensive law could establish standards for footpath design, accessibility, maintenance and accountability.

Advertisement

Municipal authorities must enforce anti-encroachment rules, improve urban design and invest in accessible infrastructure. A city becomes truly modern not when it accommodates more cars, but when it allows every citizen to walk safely and with dignity. The Supreme Court has shown the way; governments must now follow.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts