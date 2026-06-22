THE Supreme Court's declaration that the right to walk on a safe, demarcated footpath is a fundamental right is a welcome reminder of a truth Indian cities have long ignored: roads are meant for people, not merely vehicles. By linking pedestrian rights to the constitutional guarantees of life, liberty and freedom of movement, the court has elevated a basic civic necessity into a matter of public accountability. For millions of Indians, walking is not a lifestyle choice but a daily necessity. Children going to school, elderly citizens visiting markets, workers commuting short distances and persons with disabilities all depend on safe pedestrian infrastructure. Yet footpaths are routinely encroached upon by vendors, parked vehicles and construction debris. In many places, pedestrians are forced onto busy roads, exposing them to serious risks.

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The court's observation that motorists cannot override pedestrian rights strikes at the heart of vehicle-centric urban planning. For decades, road projects have prioritised traffic flow while treating footpaths as an afterthought. The consequences are visible in rising fatalities and shrinking public spaces. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' 2024 report, 36,526 pedestrians were killed in road crashes, accounting for 20.6% of all road deaths. Equally significant is the court's call for a dedicated legal framework to protect pedestrian rights. Existing laws are fragmented and poorly enforced. A comprehensive law could establish standards for footpath design, accessibility, maintenance and accountability.

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Municipal authorities must enforce anti-encroachment rules, improve urban design and invest in accessible infrastructure. A city becomes truly modern not when it accommodates more cars, but when it allows every citizen to walk safely and with dignity. The Supreme Court has shown the way; governments must now follow.