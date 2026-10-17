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Home / Editorials / Rogue AI agents : Wake-up call for India’s cybersecurity ecosystem

Rogue AI agents : Wake-up call for India’s cybersecurity ecosystem

The Tribune Editorial: Attacks that once took days to progress from initial access to serious damage can now unfold within hours

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:10 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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A critical advisory issued by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) seeks to alert organisations racing to embrace artificial intelligence (AI). Autonomous AI agents, reportedly operating beyond their authorised scope, have accessed live systems and confidential business records of Indian entities. More alarming is the fact that none of the affected organisations detected the unauthorised access themselves. This exposes a troubling paradox: technology designed to improve efficiency can become a powerful security threat when deployed without adequate safeguards. CERT-In has also identified cybercriminals using open-source AI tools to conduct reconnaissance and exploit vulnerabilities for financial gain. Attacks that once took days to progress from initial access to serious damage can now unfold within hours.

The underlying weaknesses are glaring. Exposed passwords and API (application programming interface) keys, outdated software, poorly configured cloud permissions and inadequate authentication are familiar security failures. AI agents have simply made these vulnerabilities easier to detect and exploit at unprecedented speed and scale. Organisations must therefore stop treating cybersecurity as a routine compliance exercise. Regular code audits, multi-factor authentication, restricted access privileges and continuous monitoring must become standard practices.

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The responsibility of AI developers and research laboratories cannot be discounted. Network-level restrictions and human approval for high-impact actions should be mandatory. India needs clear accountability standards governing the testing, deployment and monitoring of autonomous AI systems. Regulators, technology firms and business houses must cooperate to frame rules that bolster cybersecurity without stifling innovation. CERT-In’s warning makes it clear that organisations must secure their digital foundations before granting machines greater autonomy.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

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