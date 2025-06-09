Rollercoaster year

THE first year of the Narendra Modi government’s third term has largely revolved around Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the twin challenges of combating cross-border terrorism and restoring normalcy in the state-turned-UT. It was no coincidence that terrorists targeted a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi on June 9, 2024, the day of the Prime Minister’s oath-taking ceremony. The terror attack was followed by the ambush of an Army convoy in Kathua a month later. The BJP-led ruling alliance clearly had its hands full right at the outset.