Rotten deal for orchardists

Feeling exploited and robbed of their due profit margins by the manipulative tactics of the corporate sector, apple growers of Himachal Pradesh are on a warpath. It is to underscore this sentiment that the orchardists have resolved to take their ongoing protest to the doorstep of the three Adani-owned controlled atmosphere stores (CAS) in the state. Though Adani Agri Fresh Ltd procures just a fraction of the apple produce, its price offer at the peak of the season has generally been strong enough to rattle the market and cascade into a plummeting of the rate of the produce to unviable lows later. Incidentally, even the consumer suffers in this scenario, for the apples preserved in CAS are only taken out during the off-season, when the company makes a killing by selling them way above the purchase price.

Intensifying the growers’ woes are the ever-rising input costs of pesticides, picking, packing and transporting the fruit, besides the new GST levied on packaging materials. The farmers see a way out of this rut through a strict implementation of the APMC Act that mandates remunerative facilities like apple sale per kg rather than per box, timely payment, fixed loading charges and sale through auction. While hoping that their amplified cry would shake up the Central Government into acting to protect their interests, they have threatened to move the court if corrective steps were not taken.

The government’s intervention is surely needed to arrest the dwindling incomes of the HP orchardists whose situation mirrors the overall agriculture crisis in the country. This crisis was highlighted by the farmers’ protest against the ‘black laws’, forcing the Centre to repeal them. Even abroad, in the developed countries, big business chains are dictating the farm markets and pocketing profits, pushing the peasants to penury and debts. The poor peasants are sustaining only on the back of government subsidies. In that light, a legally guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) for apple should be considered as a cure for the orchardists’ ills. Happy farmers would translate into an economically secure state, too, as apples account for 13.5 per cent of HP’s gross domestic product.