Row over Covid deaths

The report on deaths directly or indirectly linked to the Covid-19 pandemic estimates that nearly 1.5 crore people lost their lives worldwide in two calendar years (2020 and 2021), more than double the official death toll of 60 lakh. The discrepancy is far higher in India’s case, with the report stating that there were 47 lakh Covid-related deaths in the country during this period — almost 10 times the official count. The findings were made public a couple of days after the Union Government brought out the Civil Registration System report 2020, which mentions that the registration of deaths (from all causes) in India increased by 4.75 lakh in 2020 compared to 2019. According to official data, the Covid death toll was nearly 1.49 lakh in 2020 and around 3.4 lakh last year.

Health experts from the ICMR, NITI Aayog and AIIMS have been quick to reject the WHO’s report, questioning the ‘one-size-fits-all’ modelling methodology adopted for counting excess deaths. It’s noteworthy that the latest estimates are quite close to the conclusions of a study published in renowned medical journal The Lancet in March this year. The study claimed that India’s estimated cumulative Covid deaths between January 2020 and December 2021 were over eight times higher than reported. Some other studies have also pointed to a statistical mismatch, though on a lower scale.

There is no denying that under-reporting of Covid deaths took place in several states, particularly during the devastating second wave of April-May 2021 when the ill-prepared health system was swamped by an uncontrollable surge in infections. Even as the states continue to revise their figures, the Centre must lay greater stress on the accuracy and verifiability of the data so that we have a clearer picture of India’s coronavirus fatalities. Another challenge will be to identify cases of deaths falsely attributed to Covid in order to pocket compensation. While the WHO’s report should neither be accepted unquestioningly nor dismissed outright, its thorough examination can be of help in plugging gaps in the compilation and corroboration of mortality data.