The unscheduled brief encounter between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial meeting in New Delhi last week was the first time they met face-to-face since Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24 last year. There was not the slightest inkling of any climbdown. Just the reverse would be a more apt assessment. At his acerbic best at the Raisina Dialogue, Lavrov took on the US-led West while building a strong case for why Moscow did what it did, disregarding global appeals and opinion, and would continue to chart its own course. The US President and NATO secretary general, he pointed out, have publicly remarked that Russia must suffer a strategic defeat. If they say it is existentialist for them, it is existentialist for us, too, he said, articulating a scary maximalist duel.

Lavrov’s no-holds-barred diatribe against the West for its double standards drew applause for calling out the hypocrisy; a reflection, perhaps, of the shifting sands of global domination in the Indian public imagination. That said, his combative tone and attempts to whitewash facts left many surprised. In reference to deliberations at earlier G20 meetings, the Russian Foreign Minister was not far off the mark that nobody gave a damn, as he put it, over the situation in Iraq or Afghanistan and the entire focus would be on finances. Or while questioning why only Russia was being asked to enter into talks, given that the Ukrainian President had signed a decree making negotiations with Moscow under President Putin a criminal offence. These may be valid arguments from Russia’s point of view, but fundamental questions remain unanswered amid the senseless killings and destruction. What is Russia trying to achieve? What does the West expect from continuing to prop up Kyiv? The war appears to be a modern-day projection of medieval imperialistic tendencies on both sides and, hence, the proxy war between the West and Russia should not be allowed to reach a point of no return.

New Delhi has been at the forefront of efforts to find a diplomatic solution. The work to broker peace must continue. Sergei Lavrov may not be entirely wrong, but the war certainly is.