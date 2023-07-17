UP for consideration in Parliament’s Monsoon Session is a law promising safer drugs. Considering the alarming regularity with which spurious pills and potions made by Indian firms are harming unsuspecting patients not only at home but also abroad, the Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Bill, 2023, must be vigorously brainstormed by the lawmakers to plug the gaps in the pharmaceutical ecosystem. The Bill seeks to repeal the Drugs and Cosmetics Act of 1940 with the objective of ensuring high regulatory standards in the manufacture, sale, import and export of drugs, medical devices and cosmetics.

At the same time, Parliament needs to be mindful of the repercussions that the new Bill would have for the pharmaceutical industry at the state level as it is likely to take away powers of state drug controllers to license drugs. Pertinently, the attempts to empower the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation twice earlier came to a nought as the Drugs and Cosmetics (Amendment) Bills of 2007 and 2013 were eventually withdrawn by Parliament.

In 2021, when the new Bill was in the making, Punjab’s pharma industry, for example, had objected to the proposed centralisation of licensing and other regulatory procedures. Fearing a bleak future, representatives of the 200-odd small pharma units in the state felt they lacked the financial muscle to approach Central agencies or upgrade infrastructure in line with the changed rules. They were eclipsed by their Himachal Pradesh counterparts, who benefited from the tax holiday that they enjoyed for 12 years before the GST regime provided a level playing field to everyone. A way out is needed as the problems plaguing the small units would impact the generic drug market, which caters to the common man.

#Monsoon