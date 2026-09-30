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Home / Editorials / Safety gap

Safety gap

Schemes mean little sans accountability

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Editorial
Updated At : 04:59 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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INDIA does not suffer from a shortage of schemes to protect women and children. It suffers from something more basic: an accountability gap between what exists on paper and what works on the ground. The Supreme Court’s recent suo motu intervention over rape cases in Delhi-NCR has brought this uncomfortable truth into focus. The court has not merely asked why crimes occurred. It wants to know whether the mechanisms meant to prevent them actually function. Are emergency helplines responsive? Are CCTV cameras working? Are dark and vulnerable stretches identified and patrolled? Are complaints about harassment treated as warning signals? Are databases, women’s help desks and investigation-tracking systems being used effectively? And when they fail, who is held accountable?

These are uncomfortable questions because India has no shortage of programmes, portals, helplines and committees. And the existence of a mechanism is often treated as evidence of action. A broken streetlight remains broken, a non-functional camera continues to hang from a pole, and a complaint can remain trapped in an administrative maze. The system becomes visible in reports but invisible when a citizen needs it. The SC’s insistence on audits, vulnerability mapping, response times and measurable performance is therefore welcome.

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This also means accountability cannot rest with the police alone. Municipal agencies responsible for lighting, transport authorities, administrators, technology providers and the judicial system are all links in the safety chain. A failure at any one point can have devastating consequences. Fourteen years after the Nirbhaya case, the lesson should be clear: laws and schemes are only the beginning. The real test is implementation. A woman entering a park, boarding a bus or walking home should not have to wonder whether the system will work. Safety is a State obligation — and accountability is what makes that obligation real.

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