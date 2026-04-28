Satire under siege: Intimidation of comedians is deplorable

SOCIAL media is flooded with political memes, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy for comedians to get away with satire aimed at powerful politicians. The Bengaluru stand-up show of Hyderabad-based comic Sarat Uday was disrupted on Saturday evening after a group of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supporters confronted him on stage and told him to raise party slogans in front of the audience. Uday was forced to halt his performance and apologise again for two-year-old jokes, in which he had targeted Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and state minister Nara Lokesh, the CM’s son. It’s alarming that intimidation took centre stage so brazenly.

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The incident is a stark reminder of the ever-shrinking tolerance for humorous dissent. Comedy thrives on ruffling a few feathers. Political satire, in particular, has long served as a mirror to power. The jokes about Naidu and Lokesh had triggered a backlash in 2024, prompting Sarat to issue a public apology. The bid to exert pressure on him all over again suggests that outrage is being weaponised for political purposes.

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The Uday episode is part of a regrettable pattern. Earlier this month, comedians Anudeep Katikala and Rafiq Muhammad were arrested by the Andhra Pradesh police over videos in which they had made jokes about Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan. In March last year, Shiv Sena workers vandalised a hotel in Mumbai after the uncompromising jokester Kunal Kamra dubbed Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde a ‘gaddar’ (traitor). When laughter is policed and performers are threatened, the damage extends far beyond a single show. It hits the very idea of free speech. The real problem lies not with comedy, but with the insecurity of those who cannot endure being laughed at. The onus is on political leaders to rein in their overzealous supporters, while the police should not shy away from taking action against such troublemakers.