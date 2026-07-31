Saving Shimla : Construction ban offers some hope

THE late Mark Tully was spot-on when he wrote that Shimla’s architecture makes no concessions to the fact that it is a hill station; the drab high-rise buildings could be anywhere in the plains of India. Shimla’s transformation from a hill town known for its forests and natural beauty to a concrete jungle has been relentless. Governments, both of the Congress and the BJP, cannot escape blame for their role in this mindless expansion. The template has been followed in many other towns in the state. It’s a recipe for ecological disaster that continues to find ready takers. Though quite late in the day, the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu regime’s decision to ban construction in several core areas provides a lifeline for Shimla. It’s practically impossible to undo the damage inflicted on the hill slopes, but declaring no-construction zones is a step forward in preserving whatever is left of the natural environs.

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Most of the areas where construction could now be banned were originally part of the 17 green belts. These were opened to need-based constructions by way of the Shimla Development Plan-2041, which was approved by the Supreme Court in 2024. Eight new green belts were notified in 2024, and Tara Devi last year. Public objections and suggestions are likely to be sought by the Town and Country Planning Department on the proposed bar on building new structures. It’s a moment of reckoning for the state capital. Collective good must override individual needs. There is just too much at stake. One erroneous short-sighted step now and any hope of saving Shimla will get severely dented.

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Environmentalists have been crying hoarse for decades on the urgent need to preserve the green cover. Himachal has chosen to be careless and reckless. The time to change all that is here.