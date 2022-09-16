SC relief for BCCI

Six years after a landmark judgment that enforced reforms in the Indian cricket board (BCCI), the Supreme Court has agreed to allow a few critical changes to be made in BCCI’s constitution. The most important of these changes pertains to the clause on the ‘cooling off’ period in between continuous tenures of office-bearers of BCCI or its constituent state associations. The court on Wednesday allowed BCCI’s constitution to be amended, and now the mandatory three-year cooling-off period after two terms totalling six years will not kick in if an official moves from a state association to BCCI, or vice versa. In effect, an official can remain in office in BCCI and a state association for a combined 12 years in a row before having to relinquish his position. ‘...we are of the considered view that the proposed amendment would not dilute the object and purpose of introducing a cooling-off period,” a Bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli said in its order.

The order paves the way for BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah to remain in office for another term. It was in October 2019 that BCCI elected Ganguly and Shah as its top office-bearers, and the two would have had to relinquish office with immediate effect if the Supreme Court had passed an adverse order. In the original 2016 judgment, the court had disallowed even two consecutive terms for the office-bearers, mandating a cooling-off period after each term. In 2018, after a plea by BCCI, the court allowed its constitution to be amended, giving the office-bearers an unbroken stint of six years in office, combining tenures in BCCI and the state associations. The latest order gives further relief to BCCI.

The original Supreme Court order was designed to provide protection against monopoly of entrenched officials, pointing at the conflict-of-interest situations in BCCI due to this malaise, while BCCI’s contention is that continuity is a must for officials to implement their long-term plans. There is something to be said for both viewpoints, but it would appear that allowing long tenures in a prominent and affluent sports association — despite a history and evident risk of monopoly — is in conflict with the principles of good governance.