SC relief for medicos

The Supreme Court’s directive to the National Medical Commission to plan a one-time measure within two months to allow the students back from Ukraine and those hit by the Covid-19 pandemic to complete their clinical training in medical colleges in India is welcome, though working out the modalities will be challenging. There has been a difference of opinion even among the medical fraternity on the methods to be adopted. The differences in the course structure in terms of what is taught in India and abroad, as also the conditions in which the students pursue their studies, will need to be reconciled. The regulatory bodies will be tasked with taking decisions on the institutions where the students can be admitted. The admissions would have to be mandatory in view of the extraordinary circumstances.

The court has rightly ruled that foreign MBBS degree holders cannot be given provisional registration to complete their internship in India without doing clinical training in the physical form. Easing the financial burden on students because of the expenditure already incurred on studies abroad will also need attention. The government will have to take a call on the service conditions and eligibility for specialisation and pursuit of higher degrees, besides permission to start private practice. Pursuing an MBBS degree takes a number of years, even as frequent disruptions can put careers at stake.

The pandemic has tested the healthcare system and led to a renewed thrust on providing medical facilities, with the government announcing new medical colleges and filling vacancies, besides allowing Ayush practitioners to practise allopathy during emergencies, an order that was subsequently withdrawn. While the task of ensuring the completion of education of affected medical students may be arduous, it could pave the way for augmenting healthcare with prudent handling.