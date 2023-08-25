School exam reforms

THE New Curriculum Framework (NCF) prepared by the Ministry of Education in consonance with the New Education Policy (NEP-2020) is a much-needed rejig as it seeks to fill the gaps observed in the school education system over the years and align with good global practices. Among the glaring shortcomings in our current framework of assessment of the students’ capabilities and capacities is the fact that it promotes rote learning. The other constraint is that it is based entirely on their performance in the annual examinations rather than on their holistic development and progress. Board exams for classes X and XII have, consequently, turned into a stressful exercise for the examinees.

In this context, the new norm envisaging the conduct of board examinations twice a year and the students opting for the better score holds significant value. In fact, the policy’s ultimate aim is to provide exams to the students on demand. This is laudable as it would enable them to take the test whenever they feel ready for it and the scores would thus reflect their true competencies rather than being just a regurgitation of the study material learnt. Equally notable is the intent to blur the rigid lines between arts and sciences, curricular and extracurricular activities, and vocational and academic streams by allowing the students to choose any set of subjects they are keen on learning. However, the study of two languages — at least one Indian — has been made mandatory.

It remains to be seen how the transition to the new framework, to be in place from the 2024 academic session, pans out. It entails a lot of additional work for the teachers and other staff members, with new textbooks to be prepared and a comprehensive test item bank made for use in framing test papers using a suitable software.