SCO meet in Goa

THE Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers’ conclave, beginning in Goa on Thursday, has turned the spotlight on the eight-nation grouping. India’s presidency of the SCO has been overshadowed by its concurrent chairmanship of the more visible G20. This regional organisation has been getting short shrift largely due to its eastward makeup of Russia, China, four Central Asian countries, India and Pakistan. In addition, several Asian countries, ranging from Israel to Vietnam, have applied for ‘dialogue partner’ status. Alive to the possibility of having a finger in every pie, the US had applied for ‘observer’ status in the SCO, but its plea was rejected.

With the impending addition of Iran as a full member and Sri Lanka, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia as dialogue partners, the SCO is on the cusp of a transition. From its original avatar of counterbalancing the US and NATO in Central Asia, it is becoming a grouping of new centres of economic growth and political influence in a different geopolitical situation due to the Covid pandemic and the Ukraine conflict. So far, it has agreed on common approaches against terrorism, separatism and extremism, but major shortcomings hobble its functioning.

Conflicting national interests have prevented the SCO from achieving greater regional cooperation. India, for instance, has a boundary dispute with China and concerns about cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan. The SCO also needs to address institutional weaknesses — there is no corpus to implement joint projects. With Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang set to take part in the Goa conclave, the SCO seems to have at least offered its members a forum to ease bilateral tensions. But it must make efforts to play an effective role in enabling dialogue towards ensuring regional security. The West’s selfishness, evident from the Ukraine war, could provide that impetus. A symbolic opening in Goa can be made by including English as one of its official languages, besides Russian and Chinese.