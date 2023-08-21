THE death of a first-year student in Kolkata’s Jadavpur University is a disturbing wake-up call — the scourge of ragging still exists in all its horrific forms. The 17-year-old fell or was pushed to death from the second floor of a hostel after being abused by his seniors. Allegations have surfaced that bullying, abuse and sadistic cruelty were routine occurrences in the boys’ hostels. The public outrage has triggered a debate on ragging and sexual harassment on campuses and in hostels. Educational institutions would be failing in their duty if they do not take cognisance of these worrisome developments. An urgent assessment of the systems in place is called for. Merely pasting anti-ragging posters or forming committees won’t do. Make students aware of the dire consequences of actions that they might view as a coming-of-age rite of passage. Create processes that facilitate registration of complaints without fear. Invest in counselling and support groups.

Administrative failure appears implicit in the Jadavpur varsity case. The frightening aspect is the normalisation of abuse and torture. It tears apart the perception that ragging is a thing of the past. The figures shared by the University Grants Commission add to the shock. In response to an RTI query, it has revealed that at least 25 students have died by suicide nationwide over the past five-and-a-half years after they were subjected to ragging. The regulator maintains a 24x7 anti-ragging helpline. Most cases have been reported from engineering or medical colleges.

The flurry of activity after the tragic incident indicates the seriousness of the matter. Several former and current students have been arrested. The West Bengal Government has formed a panel to probe administrative lapses. CCTV cameras have been installed and the entry to hostels is being monitored. Efforts to curb ragging require regulation, persuasion and the support of students.