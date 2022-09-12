Securing supplies

In response to the rising global commodity prices and extreme heatwaves affecting production, the Centre had earlier this year restricted wheat exports to protect India’s food supplies. The move had drawn criticism, coming as it did just weeks after India declared that it was ready to feed the world amid a global food crisis triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war. Then, as now, food security and national interest scored over international considerations. The decisions to ban the export of broken rice and impose 20 per cent duty on the export of non-basmati rice are being seen as attempts to maintain a similar balance between domestic requirement and export market.

India is the world’s biggest rice exporter, accounting for 40 per cent of the global trade. This fiscal, a drop of 10-12 million tonnes in production has been predicted owing to deficient rainfall in major rice-producing states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal. A few poor African countries import 100 per cent broken rice — grains that are damaged during harvesting, milling or transportation — for human consumption, though it is mainly used for feeding livestock. Domestic availability of broken rice has become a concern as a result of the surging global demand because of reduced feed supplies due to the Ukraine war. Between April and August, exports of broken rice rose by 4,168 per cent against the comparable period in 2019. China, though not a traditional buyer of Indian produce, has emerged as a dominant player this year, picking up significant volumes of broken rice from the country.

The Centre has allayed fears of any shortfall in terms of both private and government rice stocks. Broken rice exports are a little under 20 per cent of India’s total rice shipments; so, any major disruption in the global crop markets is unlikely. Preventing a surge in local prices by ensuring ample supplies is a logical policy decision.