Sedition law must go

FAVOURING the retention of Section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code, the Law Commission has argued that repealing this law can have ‘serious adverse ramifications for the security and integrity of the country.’ The panel, however, has made recommendations regarding amendments in the penal provisions, such as mandatory preliminary investigation, procedural safeguards and revision in punishment, in order to curb misuse of Section 124A. The Commission’s report comes almost a year after the Centre had told the Supreme Court that it would re-examine and reconsider the sedition law, with the Ministry of Home Affairs stating that the decision echoed the Prime Minister’s views on shedding ‘colonial baggage’. Following this assurance, the apex court had directed the Centre and all state governments to refrain from registering any FIR under Section 124A, while suspending all ongoing investigations.

The higher judiciary has repeatedly batted for civil liberties while passing judgments in sedition cases. In July 2021, the Supreme Court had asked the government why it was not repealing a colonial-era law that had been used by the British to silence Mahatma Gandhi and Bal Gangadhar Tilak. In recent years, Section 124A has been unleashed on several mediapersons and activists in a bid to silence voices of dissent.

The law panel’s stand on this regressive legislation goes against the spirit of the Supreme Court’s rulings and observations. The fact that stringent laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the National Security Act are being invoked against offences targeting the State is reason enough to repeal Section 124A. Its continuation on the statute book is undermining India’s democratic credentials and imposing unreasonable restrictions on freedom of speech and expression. The sedition law, which is largely a tool used by the State to commit excesses, must be scrapped before it inflicts more damage on our constitutional framework.