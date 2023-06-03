 Sedition law must go : The Tribune India

Sedition law must go

Panel’s stand contrary to spirit of SC rulings

Sedition law must go

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock file photo



FAVOURING the retention of Section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code, the Law Commission has argued that repealing this law can have ‘serious adverse ramifications for the security and integrity of the country.’ The panel, however, has made recommendations regarding amendments in the penal provisions, such as mandatory preliminary investigation, procedural safeguards and revision in punishment, in order to curb misuse of Section 124A. The Commission’s report comes almost a year after the Centre had told the Supreme Court that it would re-examine and reconsider the sedition law, with the Ministry of Home Affairs stating that the decision echoed the Prime Minister’s views on shedding ‘colonial baggage’. Following this assurance, the apex court had directed the Centre and all state governments to refrain from registering any FIR under Section 124A, while suspending all ongoing investigations.

The higher judiciary has repeatedly batted for civil liberties while passing judgments in sedition cases. In July 2021, the Supreme Court had asked the government why it was not repealing a colonial-era law that had been used by the British to silence Mahatma Gandhi and Bal Gangadhar Tilak. In recent years, Section 124A has been unleashed on several mediapersons and activists in a bid to silence voices of dissent.

The law panel’s stand on this regressive legislation goes against the spirit of the Supreme Court’s rulings and observations. The fact that stringent laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the National Security Act are being invoked against offences targeting the State is reason enough to repeal Section 124A. Its continuation on the statute book is undermining India’s democratic credentials and imposing unreasonable restrictions on freedom of speech and expression. The sedition law, which is largely a tool used by the State to commit excesses, must be scrapped before it inflicts more damage on our constitutional framework.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab: 3 IAS, 35 PCS officers transferred

2
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

3
Nation

‘Had informed PM Modi in 2021 about repeated sexual harassment by WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan’: says female wrestler in FIR

4
Nation

Rs 280 crore vanished as another Indian startup founder enjoyed lavish lifestyle

5
Nation

Woman IAF officer in UP duped of Rs 23 lakh on pretext of marriage

6
Nation

Odisha train accident: 70 dead, 350 injured as Coromandel, Bengaluru-Howrah Express trains derail in Balasore district

7
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court dismisses Haryana IAS officer Vijay Dahiya's anticipatory bail plea

8
Sports

Members of '83 WC winning team issue statement on wrestlers issue; BCCI chief Binny distances himself from it

9
Punjab

Chandigarh court grants bail to Beant Singh assassination convict Gurmeet Singh

10
World

Joe Biden says he got 'sandbagged' after he tripped and fell on stage at Air Force graduation

Don't Miss

View All
2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 dists
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 districts

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of melons
Haryana

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of muskmelons, watermelons

Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

Top News

70 killed, 350 hurt as 3 trains collide in Odisha’s Balasore

70 killed, 350 hurt as 3 trains collide in Odisha's Balasore

Modi, Murmu express grief; Rs 12 lakh ex gratia

Trafficking trail: 27 agents booked, but only 4 arrested

Trafficking trail: 27 agents booked, but only 4 arrested

Many fled abroad | Cops to issue lookout circular

‘Stripped, starved, thrashed’, 43-year-old recalls tale of woe

'Stripped, starved, thrashed', 43-year-old recalls tale of woe

9 more Punjab women rescued from Oman

Wrestler told PM Modi of sexual abuse by Brij Bhushan 2 years ago, says FIR

Wrestler told PM Modi of sexual abuse by Brij Bhushan 2 years ago, says FIR

‘Groping, stalking, coercion, intimidation’ — wrestlers narr...

Arrest WFI chief by June 9: Khap ultimatum

Arrest WFI chief by June 9: Khap ultimatum

Mahapanchayat threatens to resume Jantar Mantar stir


Cities

View All

Days after delivery, 12-year-old girl runs away from hospital

Days after delivery, 12-year-old girl runs away from hospital

Wanted for murder, robberies, Gurdaspur resident nabbed

Mobile data to help Anganwari workers track nutritional status of women, kids

Lohian girl slips, dies on trip to Niagara Falls

Map of new wards not out in Phagwara, BJP leaders miffed

~756-cr elevated road project set to miss another deadline

Rs 756-cr elevated road project set to miss another deadline

MC officials indulging in frauds to develop illegal colonies: PAC

Operation Bluestar anniv: Police step up vigil

Release salaries of sanitation workers in a month, officials told

Pay to be disbursed after police verification, check-up: Civic body

Man gets 7-year jail, father 3 in riots case

Man gets 7-year jail, father 3 in riots case

HC allows Sisodia to meet ailing wife today