Sena minus Thackeray

Known for his political acumen, Maharashtra strongman Sharad Pawar chooses his words carefully. His advice to ally Uddhav Thackeray to accept the loss of the party name and the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol is peppered with some similar past instances and the limited impact these had on voters. The larger message is apparently a terse one — symbols or legacy cannot compensate in perpetuity for the failure of political stewardship. Dyed-in-the-wool Shiv Sena leaders’ rebellion against the first family, once unimaginable, was both a vote of no-confidence in Uddhav’s leadership and an ideological shift. Eknath Shinde’s opportunism would not have stood a chance had there not been a complete breakdown of trust among a majority of party MLAs in party founder and patriarch Bal Thackeray’s chosen heir.

From its birth in 1966 till Shinde took away a large chunk of the party last year, Shiv Sena’s identity has been linked with Balasaheb. No Thackeray at the helm is a major blow and loss of face. The Uddhav faction has decided to move the Supreme Court against the Election Commission’s decision, but it would do itself a favour by paying heed to Pawar. A strong leader with conviction can make a new symbol his own. Breaking ties with the BJP to join hands with the NCP and the Congress was seen as Uddhav’s strategy to come out of his late father’s all-encompassing shadow and assert his authority. With an eventful but short stint as Chief Minister and turbulence thereafter, the choices before him are tough. He can stick to his new friends, return to the old camp or chart his own course. Either way, a long, arduous journey awaits Uddhav and son Aaditya Thackeray.

Sena’s power lies in its foot soldiers. They have always provided the impetus for the party’s success. Convincing them to continue to repose faith in the Thackerays is the ultimate test.