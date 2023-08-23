Sewa in Punjab

THE disturbing ground reports and images from flood-hit villages in Punjab demonstrate the scale of the damage. In these difficult times, the selfless service, generosity and compassion on display have been comforting, to say the least. In a Mukerian village, a farmer opened the gates of his palatial house to accommodate as many flood-affected villagers as he could. The neighbours pitched in to the best of their ability. Several such instances have played out across the districts reeling under floodwaters. In Gurdaspur, nearly 5,000 villagers came together to plug a 300-foot breach in just three days. Be it Majha, Doaba or Malwa, there has been no dearth of community efforts. The army of volunteers continues to lift the spirits of those in despair.

If it takes a crisis to gauge a society’s cohesiveness and the values it holds dear, Punjab can feel proud. Social, economic, caste and political differences have been set aside to extend help. This is exemplary sewa. The government agencies may have been found wanting in relief and rescue efforts, but not the people. As the devastation is assessed, those affected would be hoping for a quick disbursal of monetary compensation. Rebuilding lives needs continuous support. For this, the state government would do well to reach out to the people needing long-term aid. Involve NGOs, social organisations, traders and business houses. Draw up area-wise rehabilitation plans. Ask for focused assistance.

The foremost priority is to ensure the well-being of those affected. Medical camps are being organised, but the relief measures need to be scaled up. Punjabis have always risen to the occasion whenever the situation demanded. The monsoon fury has brought devastation, but their heartening response has rekindled hope.