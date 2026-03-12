THE uproar in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha over remarks linked to Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira has once again exposed the deeply troubling tone of political discourse in the state. The Assembly’s decision to pass a censure motion against Khaira for his alleged derogatory comments about women in connection with the government’s Rs 1,000 monthly allowance scheme is, in principle, justified. Public representatives must be held to the highest standards of language and conduct, especially when speaking about women and the poor. Khaira’s remarks are insensitive and demeaning. Political disagreement over welfare schemes is legitimate, even necessary. But questioning such initiatives through language that appears to belittle women or mock the beneficiaries crosses the line from criticism into contempt.

The AAP government cannot claim the moral high ground without confronting its own contradictions. Only days earlier, CM Bhagwant Mann himself faced allegations from the Congress that he had made unsavoury remarks about women during a public speech in Ludhiana. Congress leaders have approached the Punjab State Women’s Commission seeking a case against the Chief Minister, arguing that his anecdote about a female student during an event conveyed a disrespectful message.

The episodes underscore a larger malaise: the casual normalisation of sexist rhetoric in political speech. Instead of engaging in serious debate over the design, affordability and effectiveness of welfare programmes, political leaders too often resort to cheap jibes and inflammatory language. Such conduct demeans the Assembly and diminishes public trust in democratic institutions. The dignity of women should never become a weapon in partisan battles. Whether in government or opposition, leaders who cross the line must apologise and reflect on the consequences of their words. Punjab’s politics needs far greater responsibility from all sides of the aisle.