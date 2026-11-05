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Home / Editorials / Shared air : Don’t communalise fight against pollution

Shared air : Don’t communalise fight against pollution

The Tribune Editorial: The court’s intervention should prompt leaders to resist from communalising issues

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:13 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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THE Bombay High Court’s rebuke over the removal of Dia Mirza’s Diwali video is a reminder that causes cannot be held hostage to political sensitivities. The actor had joined a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) campaign, urging people not to burst firecrackers on public roads. It had been undertaken in pursuance of the HC’s directions. But political objections branding her as anti-Hindu prompted the civic body to delete her message while retaining videos by other celebrities. The court called the episode unfortunate, stressed that India is secular and asked the BMC to restore the video. The irony is clear. An appeal to curb air and noise pollution was turned into a test of religious loyalty. As the judges observed, everyone breathes the same air. Environmental protection is neither a partisan position nor the preserve of any faith. Nor does discouraging firecrackers amount to denying people the right to celebrate Diwali.

In 2020, Tanishq withdrew an advertisement depicting a Muslim family celebrating godh bharai (a Hindu baby shower) for its daughter-in-law from that community after a social media backlash and boycott calls. In 2021, Fabindia pulled a festive campaign after objections to its Urdu title, “Jashn-e-Riwaaz”. In each case, a message or expression was judged not on its merits but through the prism of cultural grievance.

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Disagreement is legitimate in a democracy; intimidation and coercive campaigns are not. More troubling is the readiness of institutions to retreat rather than defend inclusive communication. The BMC’s capitulation was indefensible because its campaign followed judicial prompting and served public health. The court’s intervention should prompt leaders to resist from communalising issues, while institutions must show the courage to uphold secular values. The court has rightly drawn the line: do not give an environmental issue a communal colour.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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