Shifting sands

FISCAL 2022-23 proves to be a watershed as the US becomes India’s biggest trading partner. India’s trade with the US touched $128.55 billion as against $113.83 billion with China, which occupied the top spot for several years, while the UAE has occasionally been the number one partner. Exports to the US, always a sweet spot as far as India is concerned, grew by 2.81 per cent to reach $78.31 billion. On the other hand, imports grew much faster by 16 per cent to touch $50.24 billion. Overall, India-US trade has registered a huge leap compared to $80.51 billion in 2020-21.

On the surface, the boost in exports was due to a better performance in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, engineering, gems and jewellery, petroleum, etc. Major imports from the US included petroleum, rough diamonds, LNG, gold, coal, waste and scrap, and almonds. Some of the trends may be transient. Indian petroleum exports to the US, for instance, went up because it stopped buying energy directly from Russia. Some buoyancy will sustain, including in pharma exports to the US and crude and LNG exports to India. Then there are headwinds, including an anticipated slowdown in the US. Besides, the political bonhomie that boosted trade might not last if India shifts too large a large chunk of its external trade into local currencies.

The new Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) and a new economic grouping I2U2 (India-US-Israel-UAE) are likely to be beneficial for Indian exports to the US. FTP promises to reduce the cost and time for export permissions and promote cross-border e-commerce exports. Fortunately, the one issue on which the relationship might sour — settling more trade in the rupee — is yet to crop up. The growing political trust as well as trade are destined to become a harbinger of fresh greenfield investment in India by the US instead of China. The all-round successful balancing by India was expressed plaintively by former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, who commented: ‘Why don’t we have a mature foreign policy like India’s? They trade with the US, they trade with China, and they get cheap oil from Russia.’