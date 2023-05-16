Ship drug bust

THE seizure of around 2,500 kg of high-purity methamphetamine, also called crystal meth, off the Kochi coast has set a record of sorts in terms of the monetary value. It’s a major achievement for the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Indian Navy. The drug busts under Operation Samudragupt have been an eye-opener in terms of the scale of the illegal trade, the smuggling methods and the new routes being used. Samudragupt targets maritime trafficking of drugs, sourced predominantly from Afghanistan. The interception of ships is based on actionable inputs. Since its launch in January last year, approximately 3,200 kg of methamphetamine, 500 kg of heroin and 529 kg of hashish have been seized. The success is laudable. It also calls for enhanced vigilance and intelligence-gathering efforts, as well as round-the-clock intensive patrolling.

Pakistani footprints are visible all over the Kerala seizure. The consignment was hidden in jute bags weighing 40 kg and 20 kg, carrying labels of a Pakistan-based rice company. The mother ship that was intercepted originated from Makran coast, covering both Pakistan and Iran. A Pakistani national in custody has revealed that receivers in smaller boats were to deliver the bags in Sri Lanka and India. From deploying drones in Punjab and J-K to ships sailing close to the coastline, the desperation of the drug cartels in India’s neighbourhood is visible. It also underlines the fact that there is no dearth of buyers on the Indian side who are willing to go to extreme lengths for a steady supply to cater to the demand.

The Centre’s plan to make India drug-free by 2047 sounds good, but the reality is quite the contrary. Drug abuse is getting deeply rooted despite a multitude of plans. Change tack, put the drug trade facilitators in khadi and khaki behind bars and see the impact.