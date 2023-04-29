Shocking remission

In another appalling case of remission of sentence of a murder convict that undermines the justice delivery system, gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan was released prematurely from prison in the wee hours of Thursday to avoid any ruckus. He had been serving a life sentence since 2007 after being held guilty of instigating a mob to lynch

G Krishnaiah, the then district magistrate of Gopalganj, Bihar, in 1994. A similar regrettable turn of events was witnessed last August in Gujarat when 11 convicts sentenced to life for the gangrape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots walked out to celebratory garlanding and distribution of sweets.

In both cases, the common point is that the perpetrators seeking premature release showed no remorse for their heinous crimes. Both reprieves reek of state collusion in letting the guilty out and caring two hoots for the gravity of the crimes committed or the victims’ anguish. Throwing all sense of propriety out of the window, the Nitish Kumar government blatantly eased the way for Anand Mohan’s freedom by unilaterally doing away with the very clause in the state prison manual that impeded his release. It recently struck off the manual the condition that the killers of a public servant on duty cannot walk out of jail before time. Similarly, the role of the Gujarat Government and the Centre was evident in the Bilkis case as they failed to satisfactorily answer the Supreme Court’s queries about the grounds on which remission was granted to the criminals. The SC had also rapped the authorities for meting out special treatment to these convicts during their incarceration by allowing them frequent parole.

The two cases together obstruct the wheels of justice that the poor victims get moving after decades of perseverance. Trampling all over morality and upending the legal provisions, convicts with political pull seem to be more equal than the others. The SC must intervene to arrest this slide that makes a mockery of hard-won justice.