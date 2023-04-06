Sikkim avalanche

Seven tourists lost their lives after an avalanche hit Sikkim’s Nathu La area on Tuesday. The tragedy, which occurred six months after a similar incident had killed 27 mountaineers in Uttarakhand, has brought under scrutiny the warning mechanism and the degree of compliance with the regulations and advisories by various stakeholders. According to the police, the tourists did not have permission to travel beyond ‘Milestone 13’ due to inclement weather. However, they forced tour operators and drivers of their vehicles to take them to the area where the disaster eventually happened. Lessons should be learnt from such suicidal recklessness, which is not uncommon at tourist places across the country.

The fact that norms were flouted and warnings were ignored underlines the need for close monitoring of avalanche-prone spots and ensuring that these are kept out of bounds for visitors whenever there is an adverse weather forecast. The National Disaster Management Authority has made it incumbent upon all major skiing operators to ‘post daily warnings about possible avalanches, based on local knowledge.’ The authorities must regularly check whether all concerned are duly implementing the instructions; in case of lapses, strict action should be taken forthwith. The possible complicity of some officials in the arbitrary issuance of travel permits also needs to be probed. No tour must be allowed without factoring in the alerts released by the Meteorological Department.

The vulnerability of the Himalayas to avalanches, landslides and other disasters is too obvious to be ignored, with climate change aggravating the situation. A robust and reliable system for timely warning is required to minimise loss of lives and property. An integrated response can mitigate the impact of disasters, as highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure in New Delhi on Tuesday. The use of state-of-the-art technology has to go hand in hand with reliance on local inputs to deal with adverse weather events. Livelihoods in the hills are no doubt heavily dependent on tourism, but it is no less vital to give primacy to all-round safety, especially in ecologically fragile areas.