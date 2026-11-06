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Home / Editorials / SIR and Form 6 : ECI must protect every eligible voter

SIR and Form 6 : ECI must protect every eligible voter

The Tribune Editorial: Not every deletion is wrongful, but such a sweeping exercise demands exceptional transparency and safeguards

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:10 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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THE Election Commission of India’s U-turns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls have raised troubling questions about its functioning and the fairness of the exercise. Its latest clarification that voters whose names are missing from the draft rolls can apply through Form 6 without fear of prosecution is welcome. But it does not erase the confusion created by the commission’s own procedures. The fundamental anomaly was asking previously registered voters to seek fresh enrolment through a form meant for first-time applicants. Their apprehension was understandable: Form 6 requires a declaration of first-time inclusion, while Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act provides for punishment for false declarations. The Election Commission’s assurance that previous enrolment alone will not invite prosecution addresses this immediate concern, but leaves the larger procedural question unresolved. The Supreme Court will examine the issue further on November 19.

Equally damaging is the ECI’s decision to withdraw the additional SIR declaration from online Form 6 after two Election Commissioners reportedly objected to its legality. The requirement, which sought details of the presence of applicants or their relatives in earlier electoral rolls, had persisted despite internal objections. Its eventual removal raises questions about why a disputed modification was introduced and retained for months.

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The scale of Delhi’s revision makes the stakes clear. The draft roll contained 97.5 lakh names against 1.45 crore earlier, a reduction of nearly 47.6 lakh. Not every deletion is wrongful, but such a sweeping exercise demands exceptional transparency and safeguards. Cleaning electoral rolls is necessary to ensure free and fair elections. However, administrative efficiency cannot take precedence over citizens’ voting rights. Genuine electors should not have to navigate confusing forms, repeated verification and fear of prosecution to reclaim their place on the rolls.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

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