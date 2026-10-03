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Home / Editorials / SIR fallout : Need to streamline teachers’ duties

SIR fallout : Need to streamline teachers’ duties

The Tribune Editorial: One school in Mumbai had 24 of its 34 teachers performing BLO duties

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:15 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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THE Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls continues to be under sharp scrutiny for administrative and political reasons. Accused of disenfranchising crores of eligible citizens, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed its state poll officials to launch a special drive to include “left-out” and new voters in areas where the roll revision is complete. The sheer scale of the SIR, whose third phase is in progress, has led to a separate problem: many of the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are teachers in government schools, and their workload is increasingly taking its toll on classroom teaching.

In Karnataka, students of government and aided schools cut a sorry figure in the mid-term examinations as their teachers had been on SIR duty for the last three months and classes remained suspended. The disruptions are also illustrated by reports from Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. Teachers are spending substantial portions of their days on voter verification, meetings and data compilation. One school in Mumbai had 24 of its 34 teachers performing BLO duties.

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The revision of electoral rolls is undoubtedly important to ensure that no genuine voter is excluded. The question is whether such an exercise can be conducted without affecting several months of children’s education. Section 27 of the Right to Education Act imposes restrictions on the deployment of teachers for non-educational work, while allowing specified exceptions, including election-related duties. The Delhi High Court has stressed that SIR assignments should not become an unbearable burden for teachers or impair their teaching responsibilities. Course correction should be an immediate priority. Schools could consider a fresh assessment after these teachers start taking classes regularly, while ensuring that examination results do not unfairly penalise children. Electoral integrity and uninterrupted education are both public responsibilities. India should not have to choose between a reliable voter list and a functioning classroom.

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