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Home / Editorials / SIR omissions: ECI must ensure that no eligible voter is left out

SIR omissions: ECI must ensure that no eligible voter is left out

The Tribune Editorial: In Delhi, nearly one-third of the names have been excluded

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:13 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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THE third phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), carried out in 16 states and three union territories, has witnessed the removal of over 6 crore names so far, according to the draft voter lists. In Delhi, nearly one-third of the names have been excluded; the corresponding proportion is around one-fifth (19-21%) in Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Arunachal Pradesh. Haryana (16.38%) and Chandigarh (12.80%) are not far behind, while there are 9.63% deletions in Punjab, which goes to the polls early next year.

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Delhi’s case, in particular, demands exceptional scrutiny. The Election Commission of India (ECI) says the exclusions largely concern voters classified as absent, shifted, dead, duplicate or otherwise untraceable following house-to-house visits. It has pointed to the national capital’s large floating population as a possible explanation. Indeed, migration and frequent changes of residence can complicate electoral registration in a city with a highly mobile workforce. But mobility cannot become a pretext for ineligibility. The Telangana government has flagged concerns after lakhs of names were placed in categories requiring verification, while Maharashtra’s draft roll excluded more than 2 crore names, with permanent shifting and absence accounting for the largest shares. Such figures demonstrate the administrative challenge, but they also underline the importance of safeguards.

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A window has been provided for aggrieved people to submit claims and objections. However, the West Bengal experience has shown that this process is far from easy. Opposition leaders have alleged that SIR is facilitating politically motivated exclusions, including claims concerning minority voters. The ECI needs to counter these accusations with concrete constituency-level evidence. The priority should be to ensure that no eligible voter is left out. An accurate electoral roll is essential to democracy. So is the confidence of the citizens in the entire exercise.

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