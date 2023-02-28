Sisodia’s arrest

The arrest of Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy is a major setback for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which showcased corruption-free governance among its main planks to record thumping poll victories in Delhi and Punjab in recent years. The development has worsened the conflict between the state government and the BJP-ruled Centre, with the former accusing the latter of misusing Central agencies for political vendetta.

The contentious Delhi Excise Policy was scrapped in July last year after the Lieutenant Governor recommended a CBI inquiry into the allegations. Officials are accused of receiving kickbacks from liquor traders to grant licences, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiving/reducing licence fee and renewing L-1 licence without due approval. It is apparent that the policy was withdrawn due to some anomalies in its execution; AAP needs to do the answering about what had gone wrong. Meanwhile, the onus is on the CBI to come up with irrefutable evidence to establish that Sisodia was directly or indirectly involved in any wrongdoing and whether the money trail leads to him. If any inconsistency or lacuna is detected in the case against the Deputy CM, it will lend credence to AAP’s allegation that he is being victimised.

At stake here is the credibility of the CBI as well as of the AAP government, particularly Sisodia, who has been entrusted with 18 of the 33 state departments by CM Arvind Kejriwal. Central probe agencies have repeatedly been accused of targeting ministers in Opposition-ruled states and turning a blind eye to irregularities in states where the BJP is in power. The CBI needs to allay apprehensions over its ‘pick-and-choose’ approach by bringing details of the excise policy case into the public domain and looking into the L-G’s role as well. A transparent and fair probe is a must to serve the interests of truth and justice; otherwise, the growing perception of vindictiveness will undermine the Centre’s credentials and offer a lifeline to AAP and the beleaguered Opposition a year ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.