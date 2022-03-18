Social media scrutiny

Sonia Gandhi’s charge against social media giants of bending their own content norms to favour politicians of the ruling party, and aiding in spreading disinformation, cannot be brushed aside as the lament of a party chief unable to come to terms with the rapid downward slide. The Congress’ worries go much beyond anything that an independent social media, free of bias, can mend. But any attempt by a foreign business to meddle in electoral politics in India, as being alleged, is an issue of grave concern. The serious repercussions of such an eventuality, and the template it sets for abuse and misuse, call for scrutiny and debate in Parliament and the high offices of the Election Commission alike.

Media reports claiming that Facebook offered the BJP cheaper deals by bending hate speech rules for poll advertisements raise several uncomfortable questions. As also the inference to a toxic ecosystem of proxy advertisers posing as news media, bypassing election laws and suppressing the voice of all those ‘speaking up against the government’. Notwithstanding the customary denial, Meta platforms need to come clean on pointed allegations of systematic interference and not providing a level playing field to political parties. Since much of the bluster on social media platforms tethers on religious fault lines, allowing it all to go can only be seen as a breach of trust and fomenting social disharmony.

The influence of social media has set new rules of the game for the political class, and the party structures have responded accordingly. The Congress cannot absolve itself of its complacency, functional flaws and the shortcomings within that get reflected in the social media space, especially when the opponents only seem to be perfecting its mastery. Even on such matters of national importance that should raise the hackles across party lines, what is glaringly missing is the collective, coherent voice of the Opposition. Its absence is no less damaging.