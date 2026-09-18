Social security : EPFO widens its protective net

THE Union Cabinet’s decision to raise the mandatory EPFO wage ceiling from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 is a structural shift in the labour welfare landscape. Marking the first revision since 2014, this correction bridges a 12-year gap shaped by relentless inflation and rising baseline wages. By expanding the net, the government is bringing over 51 lakh additional workers into the formal social security fold, a vital step for a nation navigating an expanding workforce with minimal universal safety nets.

From a long-term retirement perspective, the policy is highly beneficial. The parallel boost to the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) cap guarantees a more dignified retirement corpus for lower- and middle-income groups. Furthermore, the massive influx of locked-in domestic savings offers a stable pool of capital for national infrastructure development. However, the policy is a double-edged sword that introduces immediate economic friction. In India’s dominant cost-to-company (CTC) ecosystem, higher employer matching contributions mean a reduction in immediate take-home pay for the newly included segment. At a time when everyday living costs are high, forcing workers to trade current liquidity for future security will pinch household budgets. Simultaneously, the shock will hit MSMEs and small businesses operating on thin margins. The sudden bump in compliance costs per employee could trigger entry-level hiring freezes or aggressive salary restructuring.

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Ultimately, while the policy is a progressive leap towards a robust social safety net, its success hinges on execution. The EPFO must urgently upgrade its notoriously glitch-prone digital infrastructure to handle millions of new accounts. EPFO members routinely struggle with timely settlement of claims, transparent records, responsive grievance redress and accessible information. Otherwise, this well-intentioned pro-worker mandate risks choking in its own bureaucratic bottlenecks.