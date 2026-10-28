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Home / Editorials / Source security : Ensure journalists can expose wrongdoing

Source security : Ensure journalists can expose wrongdoing

The Tribune Editorial : A law intended to safeguard privacy must not inadvertently become an instrument for frustrating legitimate scrutiny

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:19 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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A journalist’s promise to protect a confidential source is not merely a professional courtesy; it is a cornerstone of investigative journalism. Without that assurance, whistleblowers may remain silent, evidence of wrongdoing may never surface and the public may be denied information vital to democracy. The challenge to India’s Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act in the Supreme Court brings this fundamental concern into sharp focus. The Digital News Publishers Association has argued that provisions of the law could expose confidential sources and impede investigations. Its apprehension centres on the government’s powers to seek information from organisations handling personal data, potentially compromising the identity of those who approach journalists in confidence. The court has sought the Centre’s response, with the matter scheduled for further hearing on November 17.

Privacy protection is undoubtedly essential in an increasingly digital world. Citizens must be protected against the misuse of their personal information. However, a law intended to safeguard privacy must not inadvertently become an instrument for frustrating legitimate scrutiny. Investigations into corruption, abuse of authority and corporate wrongdoing often depend on insiders willing to speak at considerable personal risk. If their identities can be exposed without adequate safeguards, the chilling effect on journalism could be profound.

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At the same time, the right to protect sources is not a licence for journalists to operate without accountability. But any exception must be defined, necessary and subject to independent judicial oversight. Unchecked access to newsroom records could undermine both source protection and the public’s right to know. The Supreme Court must strike a careful balance between privacy and press freedom. An explicit exemption for bona fide journalistic activity, alongside safeguards against the disclosure of confidential sources, would help prevent the law from impeding public-interest reporting.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

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