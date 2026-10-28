Source security : Ensure journalists can expose wrongdoing

A journalist’s promise to protect a confidential source is not merely a professional courtesy; it is a cornerstone of investigative journalism. Without that assurance, whistleblowers may remain silent, evidence of wrongdoing may never surface and the public may be denied information vital to democracy. The challenge to India’s Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act in the Supreme Court brings this fundamental concern into sharp focus. The Digital News Publishers Association has argued that provisions of the law could expose confidential sources and impede investigations. Its apprehension centres on the government’s powers to seek information from organisations handling personal data, potentially compromising the identity of those who approach journalists in confidence. The court has sought the Centre’s response, with the matter scheduled for further hearing on November 17.

Privacy protection is undoubtedly essential in an increasingly digital world. Citizens must be protected against the misuse of their personal information. However, a law intended to safeguard privacy must not inadvertently become an instrument for frustrating legitimate scrutiny. Investigations into corruption, abuse of authority and corporate wrongdoing often depend on insiders willing to speak at considerable personal risk. If their identities can be exposed without adequate safeguards, the chilling effect on journalism could be profound.

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At the same time, the right to protect sources is not a licence for journalists to operate without accountability. But any exception must be defined, necessary and subject to independent judicial oversight. Unchecked access to newsroom records could undermine both source protection and the public’s right to know. The Supreme Court must strike a careful balance between privacy and press freedom. An explicit exemption for bona fide journalistic activity, alongside safeguards against the disclosure of confidential sources, would help prevent the law from impeding public-interest reporting.