Speedy trial: Prosecution must not become persecution

THERE is something horribly wrong with India’s justice delivery system when prosecution becomes synonymous with persecution, when the procedure itself serves as the punishment. The Supreme Court has quashed a 35-year-old criminal case against a police officer, bringing his prolonged ordeal to an end. A brawl among constables over food in a police mess had led to the registration of a case of “simple hurt” and criminal intimidation. The apparently trivial matter should have been resolved within months, but it dragged on for decades. Kailash Chandra Kapri, who was in his early twenties when the FIR was lodged, is now nearing retirement. His youth and middle age were consumed by the long shadow of an unresolved trial, even as two co-accused died awaiting justice.

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The Court has repeatedly stated that the right to a speedy trial is a fundamental constitutional guarantee under Article 21 (right to life and personal liberty), but Kapri’s nightmare shows that the rot runs deep. The SC has itself identified lack of accountability as a major reason why earlier judicial directions have failed to bring effective reform. Justice is inevitably delayed and denied when the guidelines issued by the higher judiciary are ignored.

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Endless litigation leaves citizens hostage to uncertainty, damaging careers, reputations, mental health and family life even before guilt is established — if at all. The Court’s sharp criticism of institutional apathy should prompt introspection within the judiciary itself. The backlog crisis is no longer an administrative problem; it is a constitutional emergency. Case pendency is inseparable from undertrial detention, overcrowding in jails and judicial vacancies. India cannot claim to uphold the rule of law when litigants remain trapped in the legal quagmire for years.