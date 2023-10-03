 Spike in stubble fires: Crop residue management going up in smoke - The Tribune India

Spike in stubble fires

Crop residue management going up in smoke

Spike in stubble fires

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



WITH stubble burning incidents in Punjab seeing a sharp spike in the past couple of days — from eight fires reported between September 15 and 26 to 337 by October 1 — it seems that the region is in for another season of toxic fumes polluting the air and impacting the residents’ health. The AAP government and farmers are still not on the same page on how to tackle this menace. Setting ablaze their fields to prepare the ground for the rabi crop continues to make more financial sense to the rice producers than using the costly straw-cutting machines. Awareness drives by the district authorities and agriculture experts, along with the subsidy on machines to farmers and cooperatives to deal with the straw scientifically, have apparently not cut much ice.

Though the number of farm fires reduced considerably from 71,304 in 2021 to 49,900 in 2022, an audit of the Rs 1,370-crore funds provided by the Centre from 2019 to 2022 to Punjab as subsidy for buying crop residue management (CRM) machines would reveal if there were irregularities in the utilisation of this grant.

This season, more than 22 million tonnes of straw is expected to be generated from the crop sown on 32 lakh hectares. If the present trend of stubble burning is not quickly reversed, the state government’s projection of utilising 16 million tonnes of straw would go up in smoke. Its target of elimination of fires in six districts and an overall reduction by over 40 per cent as compared to 2022 seems challenging, even as the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas is watching over the utilisation of the 1,17,672 CRM machines the state has, with 23,000 more on the way.

#Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution #Stubble Burning

